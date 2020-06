Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this like new Palo Verde home! This home features an open floor plan with an oversized family room which is over looked by the kitchen and dinging which makes it perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features granite countertops, custom subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The flooring throughout the main home is the wood looking ceramic tile. The color scheme the owners picked are just stunning. The bedrooms have carpet which is in like new condition. The Master Suite is a good size and is open to a bathroom which features custom back splash around the oversized garden tub, separate shower and granite countertops. The two minor rooms are down the hall and the laundry room is a large room with plenty of room for a folding table. The garage is equipped with a garage door opener. The back yard is landscaped with rock and an area at the back corner perfect for grilling out or entertaining. Schedule your showing today as this home will not last long!! CALL 915-626-5100