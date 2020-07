Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is lined with laminate wood flooring has both charm and function. A well-sized living area greets you upon entry. AN open concept dining area shares its space. The kitchen includes all appliances and has a kitchen faucet with automatic sensor. A laundry room with washer and dryer is in the hallway off of the kitchen. Two guest bedrooms and a guest bath are located in the main hallway. The spacious master has a walk in closet and bathroom with a shower tub. The backyard is landscaped! Artificial turf ensures ease of maintenance and a covered patio is ideal for those summer days and nights. HVAC tenant benefit program is included in the price of the rent. Renter's insurance will be required at lease signing.