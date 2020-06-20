1408 Desierto Rico Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful two level home in west El Paso. Two living areas; fireplace, high ceilings. Ample dining space and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brilliant countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Shutters, copper sinks, and alluring wood flooring throughout (no carpet). Amazing backyard with a hot tub & a view. Close to shopping, schools, & easy access to I-10. HVAC filter subscription service included. Please have renters insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com