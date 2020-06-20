All apartments in El Paso
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue

Location

1408 Desierto Rico Avenue, El Paso, TX 79912
Desierto Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful two level home in west El Paso. Two living areas; fireplace, high ceilings. Ample dining space and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brilliant countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Shutters, copper sinks, and alluring wood flooring throughout (no carpet). Amazing backyard with a hot tub & a view. Close to shopping, schools, & easy access to I-10. HVAC filter subscription service included. Please have renters insurance ready when applying. Applications are via our website: www.reliantmanager.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue have any available units?
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue have?
Some of 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue offer parking?
No, 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Desierto Rico Avenue has units with dishwashers.
