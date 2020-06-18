All apartments in El Paso
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:24 PM

12913 HUECO PIT Drive

12913 Hueco Pit Drive · (915) 355-9898
Location

12913 Hueco Pit Drive, El Paso, TX 79938
El Dorado East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
East El Paso - Hueco Club Estates subdivision. Welcome home to this wonderful, clean home featuring warm and neutral color scheme throughout. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pristine white cabinetry. Appreciate the details in the arched doorways, beautiful ceiling fans, and light fixtures. Main bedrooms features en suite bathroom with double sinks, spacious walk-in closet, and soaking tub with separate shower. Easy maintenance in front yard with rock landscaping. The attached garage is tucked away in back with alley access. Bedrooms feature carpets, while living and dining areas features beautiful wood laminate floors. Call to set up an appointment today. Don't wait another moment. Make this your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive have any available units?
12913 HUECO PIT Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive have?
Some of 12913 HUECO PIT Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 HUECO PIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12913 HUECO PIT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 HUECO PIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12913 HUECO PIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12913 HUECO PIT Drive does offer parking.
Does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 HUECO PIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive have a pool?
No, 12913 HUECO PIT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 12913 HUECO PIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 HUECO PIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 HUECO PIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
