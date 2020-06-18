12913 HUECO PIT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

East El Paso - Hueco Club Estates subdivision. Welcome home to this wonderful, clean home featuring warm and neutral color scheme throughout. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pristine white cabinetry. Appreciate the details in the arched doorways, beautiful ceiling fans, and light fixtures. Main bedrooms features en suite bathroom with double sinks, spacious walk-in closet, and soaking tub with separate shower. Easy maintenance in front yard with rock landscaping. The attached garage is tucked away in back with alley access. Bedrooms feature carpets, while living and dining areas features beautiful wood laminate floors. Call to set up an appointment today. Don't wait another moment. Make this your next home.