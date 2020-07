Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12321 TIERRA BELLA Available 08/03/20 12321 Tierra Bella - Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, den with fireplace, and dining area off kitchen. Ceramic tile thru-out home. Backyard with covered patio. Close to shopping centers, school and hospital. Easy access to Loop 375.



(RLNE3333058)