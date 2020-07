12263 COSTA BRAVA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! CHARMING AND STYLISH CLASSIC BARCELONA THEME HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. EIGHT FOOT DOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT.ENTER INTO LIVING/DINIMG ROOM AND ON TO A STRIKING KITCHEN WITH MARBLE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS VENT HOOD,SINK AND STOVE. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SUMPTUOUS OVAL BATH WITH JET-TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, MARBLE COUNTERS, MODERN SINKS AND VIEW! DOUBLE GARAGE. Price includes a monthly HVAC tenant benefit program. Renter's insurance will be required. MASKS REQUIRED FOR ANY AND ALL SHOWINGS!!!