11500 LUCIO MORENO Drive

Nice 3 bedroom home in the NE off of Sean Haggerty. Home features formal living area and den, REFRIGERATED AC, dual attached garage and good size backyard. Dining, kitchen and den are all open to each other. Kitchen features matching black appliances and a utility closet. Home has ceramic tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Guest bedrooms are all a good size and come with corner shelving and walk in closets. Full size guest bath features dual vanities. Master bedroom offers tons of living space, alcove and corner shelving, large walk in closet and master en-suite with dual sinks.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period