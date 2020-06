10920 BULLSEYE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 4BR, 2.5BA, 2 CAR GARAGE IN PARTIAL CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT SANDSTONE RANCE SUBDIVISION. FEATURES REFRIGERATED AIR-CONDITIONING & LARGE GRASSY BACKYARD. INCLUDES ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES PLUS WASHER & DRYER. SPACIOUS .LIVING AREA W/ CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, DARK WOOD FLOORS & DECORATIVE WALL NICHES MAKES YOU TAKE A DEEP BREATH.AS YOU TAKE IT ALL IN. ZONED KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA SEGWAYS TO SPACIOUS FAMILY AREA ON GORGEOUS WOOD FLOOR.. KITCHEN IS SPACIOUS W/ LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER TOP. ALL BEDRMS UPSTAIRS AND ALL GOOD SIZE.. MASTER IS HUGE + EXQUISITE BATH W/ JETTED TUB & SEPERATE GLASSED IN SHOWER. BIG GRASSY BACKYARD W/ SPRINKLER SYS GREAT FOR SUMMER PARTY. SOCCER ANYONE? (MUST BE WILLING TO MAINTAIN) ALSO LARGE LOCKING METAL STORAGE SHEAD. EXTENDED PATIO WITH PERGOLA TYPE COVERING. SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING ALL CLOSE BY AND ONLY 18MIN TO FT BLISS EAST GATE