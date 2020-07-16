All apartments in El Paso
10532 Brisbane Way

10532 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Location

10532 Brisbane Way, El Paso, TX 79924
Veteran's Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
10532 Brisbane Way Available 08/01/20 Cute Single Level Northeast Home With Refrigerated Air Located In Quiet Neighborhood - Cute single level Northeast home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, den, breakfast area, four bedrooms, full bathroom, three quarter bathroom & single carport. Among the many amenities included are ceiling fans, front covered patio & much more. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it will be ready immediate move in August 1st!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5295651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10532 Brisbane Way have any available units?
10532 Brisbane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10532 Brisbane Way have?
Some of 10532 Brisbane Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10532 Brisbane Way currently offering any rent specials?
10532 Brisbane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10532 Brisbane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10532 Brisbane Way is pet friendly.
Does 10532 Brisbane Way offer parking?
Yes, 10532 Brisbane Way offers parking.
Does 10532 Brisbane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10532 Brisbane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10532 Brisbane Way have a pool?
No, 10532 Brisbane Way does not have a pool.
Does 10532 Brisbane Way have accessible units?
No, 10532 Brisbane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10532 Brisbane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10532 Brisbane Way does not have units with dishwashers.
