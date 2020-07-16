Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

10532 Brisbane Way Available 08/01/20 Cute Single Level Northeast Home With Refrigerated Air Located In Quiet Neighborhood - Cute single level Northeast home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, den, breakfast area, four bedrooms, full bathroom, three quarter bathroom & single carport. Among the many amenities included are ceiling fans, front covered patio & much more. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it will be ready immediate move in August 1st!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5295651)