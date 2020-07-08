227 West Fain Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent has custom updates throughout that make it truly stunning. The kitchen, living room, and bedrooms feature laminate dark wood flooring, and there is matching parquet-style tile in the formal dining room.



Ceilings textured in the local “Duncanville style” add a touch of elegance, as does the beautiful one-of-a-kind custom textured wall in the living room. The main bathroom has a tiled shower, matching tile wainscoting, and ceramic tile flooring.



In addition to the three bedrooms, there is an interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and an attached sunroom with brick flooring and stone walls. A galley-style layout in the kitchen allows for a small footprint while maximizing convenience.



Exterior features include an attached 2-car garage and a fully fenced backyard, complete with storage building. Amenities include a stove/oven and dishwasher.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.