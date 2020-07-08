All apartments in Duncanville
227 West Fain Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

227 West Fain Street

227 West Fain Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 West Fain Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent has custom updates throughout that make it truly stunning. The kitchen, living room, and bedrooms feature laminate dark wood flooring, and there is matching parquet-style tile in the formal dining room.

Ceilings textured in the local “Duncanville style” add a touch of elegance, as does the beautiful one-of-a-kind custom textured wall in the living room. The main bathroom has a tiled shower, matching tile wainscoting, and ceramic tile flooring.

In addition to the three bedrooms, there is an interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and an attached sunroom with brick flooring and stone walls. A galley-style layout in the kitchen allows for a small footprint while maximizing convenience.

Exterior features include an attached 2-car garage and a fully fenced backyard, complete with storage building. Amenities include a stove/oven and dishwasher.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 West Fain Street have any available units?
227 West Fain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 West Fain Street have?
Some of 227 West Fain Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 West Fain Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 West Fain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 West Fain Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 West Fain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 227 West Fain Street offer parking?
Yes, 227 West Fain Street offers parking.
Does 227 West Fain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 West Fain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 West Fain Street have a pool?
No, 227 West Fain Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 West Fain Street have accessible units?
No, 227 West Fain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 West Fain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 West Fain Street has units with dishwashers.

