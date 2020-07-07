223 Linda Lane

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This property sits in a established neighborhood that provides a large master bedroom with separate bath and three bedrooms that includes a Jack and Jill bathroom .The home has formal living with fireplace and formal Dining. The kitchen has gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher ,breakfast bar. Laminate flooring in both living areas and hall. carpet in all bedrooms. two car rear entry garage.Rent: $1595.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit and or fees are required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.