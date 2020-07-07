All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:53 PM

223 Linda Lane

223 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

223 Linda Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This property sits in a established neighborhood that provides a large master bedroom with separate bath and three bedrooms that includes a Jack and Jill bathroom .The home has formal living with fireplace and formal Dining. The kitchen has gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher ,breakfast bar. Laminate flooring in both living areas and hall. carpet in all bedrooms. two car rear entry garage.Rent: $1595.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit and or fees are required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Linda Lane have any available units?
223 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Linda Lane have?
Some of 223 Linda Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
223 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Linda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 223 Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 223 Linda Lane offers parking.
Does 223 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 223 Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 223 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 223 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Linda Lane has units with dishwashers.

