Duncanville, TX
1311 Jungle Dr
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:19 PM

1311 Jungle Dr

1311 Jungle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Jungle Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

This Fall, A Beautiful Duncanville Home! - This artistic home is nestled in a warm and inviting neighborhood that takes you in with it's towering trees and a sense of European retreat. Inside you will find a well designed home with so many authentic qualities that keep it true to the original brilliance! Just a step out of the back door and it seems as if you have time traveled to a remote resort of your very own. Come and take a look!

Only Available for a Short Term Lease (8 Months)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Jungle Dr have any available units?
1311 Jungle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 1311 Jungle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Jungle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Jungle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1311 Jungle Dr offer parking?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Jungle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Jungle Dr have a pool?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Jungle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Jungle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Jungle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Jungle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

