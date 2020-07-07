123 Austin Stone Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Move-in ready Duncanville townhome featuring 2 upstairs bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs and half bath on first level. Property highlights an open concept in main living area and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen displays dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator comes standard with the property as well. The back yard is enclosed with a newly installed fence for privacy and relaxation after a long day at work. This property is within in walking distance to businesses and only 20 minutes from downtown Dallas. This property is move in ready.