Duncanville, TX
123 Austin Stone Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:44 AM

123 Austin Stone Drive

123 Austin Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 Austin Stone Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Move-in ready Duncanville townhome featuring 2 upstairs bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs and half bath on first level. Property highlights an open concept in main living area and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen displays dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator comes standard with the property as well. The back yard is enclosed with a newly installed fence for privacy and relaxation after a long day at work. This property is within in walking distance to businesses and only 20 minutes from downtown Dallas. This property is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Austin Stone Drive have any available units?
123 Austin Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Austin Stone Drive have?
Some of 123 Austin Stone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Austin Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Austin Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Austin Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Austin Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 123 Austin Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 123 Austin Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 123 Austin Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Austin Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Austin Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 123 Austin Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 Austin Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Austin Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Austin Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Austin Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.

