8802 U.S. 290

Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.
Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.
So for the sake of argument, you're actually a mystical being with the power occasionally turn into a cool animal like a fox or tiger or platypus or whatever you want. You've wanted an apartment where you can experience all the wonderful first worldy things like automatic using an automatic dishwasher or bath in your garden tub. But to flex your ever frequent mystical animalistic tendencies, you've also realised you need big wide open spaces in the country to run around and chase things, bask in the sun, or accidentally encounter strange plants that make you see funny things. Well, this is totally the place for you.
Apartment Amenities
Quartz Countertops
Kitchen Islands
Nickel Hardware and Lighting
Wood Style Flooring
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms
Garden Tubs
Crown Molding
Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Large Walk-in Closets
Patio/Balcony with Storage
Washer/Dryer Connections
Washer / Dryer
Garages Available
Yard
Wooded View
Hill Country View
9 Ft. Ceilings
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool With Cabanas
Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area
Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room
New Outdoor Kitchen
Starbucks Coffee Bar
Dog Park
Outdoor Lounge Area
Garages & Carports
Resident Garden
Tot Lot
Clothes Care Center
Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup