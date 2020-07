Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments package receiving

Our community blends together comfort and a convenient location. We are situated near many shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer, including Hillside Village, Southwest Center Mall, Thorntree Country Club, as well as all the shops and restaurants in Downtown Dallas. We are located near many area schools and employers, such as Merrifield Elementary, Reed Middle School, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and Southwest Kia of Dallas. Going out of town? You can hop on Highway 67, I-20, and I-35 for convenient access anywhere in the area.



Here at The Colonies Apartments, we welcome both cats and dogs and consider them part of our family! Harrington Park is conveniently located nearby for you and your furry friend to enjoy your time together. Take a walkthrough video tour today and experience all that The Colonies Apartments has to offer!