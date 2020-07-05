922 St George Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Awesome home in gated community. Huge family room with open concept. Gourmet kitchen, Granite counter tops, double oven, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and breakfast area with eat-in bar. Huge media and game rooms with wrought iron railing overlooking the living room. Large Master Suite with huge master bath including an oversized jetted tub, separate shower and private water closet. Numerous art niches throughout with great upper deck overlooking greenbelt. Covered back porch with room for private dining and gas grill. Exterior painted and deck stained June 2019. Immaculate and move-in ready!