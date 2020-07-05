All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 922 St George Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
922 St George Place
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:21 AM

922 St George Place

922 Saint George Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

922 Saint George Pl, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome home in gated community. Huge family room with open concept. Gourmet kitchen, Granite counter tops, double oven, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and breakfast area with eat-in bar. Huge media and game rooms with wrought iron railing overlooking the living room. Large Master Suite with huge master bath including an oversized jetted tub, separate shower and private water closet. Numerous art niches throughout with great upper deck overlooking greenbelt. Covered back porch with room for private dining and gas grill. Exterior painted and deck stained June 2019. Immaculate and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 St George Place have any available units?
922 St George Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 St George Place have?
Some of 922 St George Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 St George Place currently offering any rent specials?
922 St George Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 St George Place pet-friendly?
No, 922 St George Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 922 St George Place offer parking?
Yes, 922 St George Place offers parking.
Does 922 St George Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 St George Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 St George Place have a pool?
No, 922 St George Place does not have a pool.
Does 922 St George Place have accessible units?
No, 922 St George Place does not have accessible units.
Does 922 St George Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 St George Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary