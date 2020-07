Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Light, bright and airy! This super cute contemporary looking home has it all. Large corner lot with big covered patio for entertaining, Vaulted ceiling and built in's galore. Great house for entertaining. Split concept with 2 living areas. Rear entry garage in established neighborhood. Come see this rental and put the finishing touches on your new home!