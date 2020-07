Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom two and half bath nestled in well established neighborhood. Custom colors throughout, laminate hardwood floors, ceramic tile in all wet areas, open concept for easy entertainment, stainless steel appliances, nice size utility room with sink, cover patio in the back for those nice weather days. Master bedroom downstairs, separate shower and tub, wooden shutter blinds throughout house. This house will not last come see for yourself and make it your home!