821 Courson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This story greets you with a gorgeous two story high covered front porch. Enter into large living space and enjoy cooking in your kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Stairwell leads to private bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features separate shower and garden tub. 2 car garage offers remote parking access. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.