Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 Courson Drive

821 Courson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Courson Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This story greets you with a gorgeous two story high covered front porch. Enter into large living space and enjoy cooking in your kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Stairwell leads to private bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features separate shower and garden tub. 2 car garage offers remote parking access. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Courson Drive have any available units?
821 Courson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Courson Drive have?
Some of 821 Courson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Courson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Courson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Courson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Courson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 821 Courson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Courson Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Courson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Courson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Courson Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Courson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Courson Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Courson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Courson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Courson Drive has units with dishwashers.

