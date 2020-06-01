All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 729 Robin Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
729 Robin Meadow Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:17 PM

729 Robin Meadow Dr

729 Robin Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 Robin Meadow Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
729 Robin Meadow Dr Available 07/06/19 Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Desoto Available for Lease. - This beautiful home is a rare find in a well established neighborhood. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, modern 2-tone paint, carpet, ceramic tile, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen w/pantry, breakfast area, sunroom, and living room with wet bar and see-thru fireplace opposite the formal dining and family room. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet through the master bath and a separate entry to the fenced-in backyard and patio. Includes a 2 car garage, utility room, backyard storage shed and a pet friendly fenced-in dog-walk. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, etc.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE3441306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Robin Meadow Dr have any available units?
729 Robin Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Robin Meadow Dr have?
Some of 729 Robin Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Robin Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
729 Robin Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Robin Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Robin Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 729 Robin Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 729 Robin Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 729 Robin Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Robin Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Robin Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 729 Robin Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 729 Robin Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 729 Robin Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Robin Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Robin Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary