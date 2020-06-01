Amenities

729 Robin Meadow Dr Available 07/06/19 Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Desoto Available for Lease. - This beautiful home is a rare find in a well established neighborhood. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, modern 2-tone paint, carpet, ceramic tile, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen w/pantry, breakfast area, sunroom, and living room with wet bar and see-thru fireplace opposite the formal dining and family room. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet through the master bath and a separate entry to the fenced-in backyard and patio. Includes a 2 car garage, utility room, backyard storage shed and a pet friendly fenced-in dog-walk. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, etc.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



(RLNE3441306)