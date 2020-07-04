720 Princeton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful two story brick home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage; The kitchen overlooks the family room with an electric fireplace..This home also offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double sink and a walk-in closet, open game room or living room; on the 2nd floor. Located close to schools, shopping and medical facilities, Recent updates include interior and exterior paint, granite counter tops, 2nd floor flooring, 2 in cordless faux wood blinds, some ceiling lights, etc.