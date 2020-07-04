640 Rolling Hills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

WELCOME HOME! 2 Story, 4 bed, 3 full bath home with plenty of upgrades including a stone front elevation, spacious eat in kitchen with 42 inch wood cabinets, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Are included! The master suite is located downstairs with a garden style tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks & large walk-in closet! Did I mention there are TWO DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS! All downstairs carpet replaced with Brand New Flooring! Upstairs features its own living space, media room, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

Spacious backyard with privacy fence and no homes directly behind gives you a clear distant view of Desoto HS Football stadium!