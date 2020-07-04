All apartments in DeSoto
640 Rolling Hills Lane

640 Rolling Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

640 Rolling Hills Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
WELCOME HOME! 2 Story, 4 bed, 3 full bath home with plenty of upgrades including a stone front elevation, spacious eat in kitchen with 42 inch wood cabinets, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances! Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Are included! The master suite is located downstairs with a garden style tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks & large walk-in closet! Did I mention there are TWO DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS! All downstairs carpet replaced with Brand New Flooring! Upstairs features its own living space, media room, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.
Spacious backyard with privacy fence and no homes directly behind gives you a clear distant view of Desoto HS Football stadium!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Rolling Hills Lane have any available units?
640 Rolling Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Rolling Hills Lane have?
Some of 640 Rolling Hills Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Rolling Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
640 Rolling Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Rolling Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 640 Rolling Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 640 Rolling Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 640 Rolling Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 640 Rolling Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Rolling Hills Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Rolling Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 640 Rolling Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 640 Rolling Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 640 Rolling Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Rolling Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Rolling Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.

