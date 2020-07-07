All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

616 Kelsie Lane

616 Kelsie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

616 Kelsie Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant lost her job and had to break the lease. Beautifully updated, 4 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage with extra room to park a boat or RV. Lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Walking distance to De Soto High School and city park. Updated in 2018 to include paint, laminated wood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, modernized kitchen with white quartz and glass back splash, breakfast bar,double square kitchen sink stainless steel as well as the faucet and some appliances. light fixtures, and faucets. Decorative mirrors fixtures in both baths.Vaulted ceiling in the living room with fireplace, ss ceiling fans and wet bar. Master bedroom has a sitting area that could be a sitting or nursery area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Kelsie Lane have any available units?
616 Kelsie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Kelsie Lane have?
Some of 616 Kelsie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Kelsie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
616 Kelsie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Kelsie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 616 Kelsie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 616 Kelsie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 616 Kelsie Lane offers parking.
Does 616 Kelsie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Kelsie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Kelsie Lane have a pool?
No, 616 Kelsie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 616 Kelsie Lane have accessible units?
No, 616 Kelsie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Kelsie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Kelsie Lane has units with dishwashers.

