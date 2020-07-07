616 Kelsie Lane

Amenities

Tenant lost her job and had to break the lease. Beautifully updated, 4 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage with extra room to park a boat or RV. Lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Walking distance to De Soto High School and city park. Updated in 2018 to include paint, laminated wood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, modernized kitchen with white quartz and glass back splash, breakfast bar,double square kitchen sink stainless steel as well as the faucet and some appliances. light fixtures, and faucets. Decorative mirrors fixtures in both baths.Vaulted ceiling in the living room with fireplace, ss ceiling fans and wet bar. Master bedroom has a sitting area that could be a sitting or nursery area.