All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:26 AM

529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard

529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful move-in ready 3 level home! Featuring an entertainment style first floor also with a full bath. Plenty of room for a growing family with this split level floor plan! Master features 2 walk-in closets as well as two vanities! HUGE backyard and plenty of room for BBQs and family gatherings! UPDATED OVEN! Excellent location with easy access to freeways, shopping, schools, hospitals and restaurants! Requirements: Must have Valid State ID & SSN, credit & criminal check. Min Credit Score 600. Rental & employment history to be verified. Income must be 3x rental amount. MUST carry Renters Insurance. NO SMOKING, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. Pets on case by case basis only Must provide pictures and current shot records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have any available units?
529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have?
Some of 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary