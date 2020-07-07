529 Jeff Grimes Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful move-in ready 3 level home! Featuring an entertainment style first floor also with a full bath. Plenty of room for a growing family with this split level floor plan! Master features 2 walk-in closets as well as two vanities! HUGE backyard and plenty of room for BBQs and family gatherings! UPDATED OVEN! Excellent location with easy access to freeways, shopping, schools, hospitals and restaurants! Requirements: Must have Valid State ID & SSN, credit & criminal check. Min Credit Score 600. Rental & employment history to be verified. Income must be 3x rental amount. MUST carry Renters Insurance. NO SMOKING, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS. Pets on case by case basis only Must provide pictures and current shot records.