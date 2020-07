Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with major curb appeal! This home offers a tile fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, and an appliance package! The appliance package includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! Bedrooms offer updated carpet and modern paint! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).