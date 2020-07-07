All apartments in DeSoto
504 Edmonds Way
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:19 AM

504 Edmonds Way

504 Edmonds Way · No Longer Available
Location

504 Edmonds Way, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PICTURES ARE FROM BEFORE CURRENT TENANT MOVED IN. VERY CLEAN HOME-Laminate Hardwoods throughout- Ceramic tile everywhere else. NO CARPET! NEWER PAINT! GREAT BACKYARD WITH VERY LARGE STORAGE SHED. DON'T PAY FOR SEPERATE STORAGE UNIT. STORE RIGHT ON PROPERTY. CLOSE TO HIGH SCHOOL-CONVERTED PORCH MAKES FOR LARGE SECOND LIVING-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Edmonds Way have any available units?
504 Edmonds Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Edmonds Way have?
Some of 504 Edmonds Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Edmonds Way currently offering any rent specials?
504 Edmonds Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Edmonds Way pet-friendly?
No, 504 Edmonds Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 504 Edmonds Way offer parking?
Yes, 504 Edmonds Way offers parking.
Does 504 Edmonds Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Edmonds Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Edmonds Way have a pool?
No, 504 Edmonds Way does not have a pool.
Does 504 Edmonds Way have accessible units?
No, 504 Edmonds Way does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Edmonds Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Edmonds Way has units with dishwashers.

