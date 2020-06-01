All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 PM

425 Kearsarge Street

425 Kearsarge Street · No Longer Available
Location

425 Kearsarge Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful DeSoto 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home for Lease! Colossal in size at 4,245sf, it features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, and a laundry list of desirable amenities. Kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, granite countertops, island, an abundance of cabinetry, and of course...stainless steel appliances. Family room has a stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and wood flooring. Beautiful wood and wrought iron staircase leads to bedrooms and the 3rd living area which is best served for media or entertainment purposes and yes, a wet bar is included. Backyard has privacy fencing and a covered patio. Available for showings May 15th! This property is pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Kearsarge Street have any available units?
425 Kearsarge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Kearsarge Street have?
Some of 425 Kearsarge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Kearsarge Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Kearsarge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Kearsarge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Kearsarge Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 Kearsarge Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 Kearsarge Street offers parking.
Does 425 Kearsarge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Kearsarge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Kearsarge Street have a pool?
No, 425 Kearsarge Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Kearsarge Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Kearsarge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Kearsarge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Kearsarge Street has units with dishwashers.

