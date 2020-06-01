425 Kearsarge Street

Amenities

Beautiful DeSoto 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home for Lease! Colossal in size at 4,245sf, it features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, and a laundry list of desirable amenities. Kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, granite countertops, island, an abundance of cabinetry, and of course...stainless steel appliances. Family room has a stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and wood flooring. Beautiful wood and wrought iron staircase leads to bedrooms and the 3rd living area which is best served for media or entertainment purposes and yes, a wet bar is included. Backyard has privacy fencing and a covered patio. Available for showings May 15th! This property is pet-friendly.