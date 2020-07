Amenities

Charming, one level home, with two car garage, spacial lawns, and fence in backyard. Interior features include a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, pantry, modern appliances and breakfast bar. The large dining and den area make this home perfect for entertaining. Covered patio, bay windows, and ceiling fans are just a few more of the many amenities.