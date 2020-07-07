317 Royal Crest Dr

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities media room

This recently updated 5-3.5-2 home located in Desoto, TX is move in ready. Living room features a limestone floor to ceiling fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features knotty alder cabinets, plenty of storage and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and fan. The master bathroom features double sink vanity with knee space, and large shower and garden tub.The master closet is an over sized walk in with shelving. The second bathroom has is a jack & Jill with a built in linen closet. Home boasts plenty of room for entertaining with secondary living and dining, along with a media room Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=405AO6WBIJ&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com