317 Royal Crest Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:52 PM

317 Royal Crest Dr

317 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Royal Crest Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This recently updated 5-3.5-2 home located in Desoto, TX is move in ready. Living room features a limestone floor to ceiling fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features knotty alder cabinets, plenty of storage and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and fan. The master bathroom features double sink vanity with knee space, and large shower and garden tub.The master closet is an over sized walk in with shelving. The second bathroom has is a jack & Jill with a built in linen closet. Home boasts plenty of room for entertaining with secondary living and dining, along with a media room Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=405AO6WBIJ&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

