308 Davis Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH TWO LIVING AREAS AND LARGE BACKYARD. NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORS. WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON QUIET STREET. LARGE TREES FOR SHADE. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SHOWING NOW. AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW.

APP FEE $50 PER ADULT

APPLY ONLINE