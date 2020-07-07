All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated February 10 2020

308 Davis Drive

308 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

308 Davis Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Northwest Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH TWO LIVING AREAS AND LARGE BACKYARD. NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORS. WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON QUIET STREET. LARGE TREES FOR SHADE. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SHOWING NOW. AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW.
APP FEE $50 PER ADULT
APPLY ONLINE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Davis Drive have any available units?
308 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 308 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 308 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Davis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Davis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

