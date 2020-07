Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FALL IN LOVE with this gem on a massive corner lot with mature trees. This GORGEOUS home has been updated head to toe with new flooring, new paint, new bathrooms, new kitchen to highlight the light and bright open floor plan. The backyard OASIS will take your breath away, boasting a covered patio, lush landscaping + a privacy fence will feel like you're on vacation 24 7. Close to restaurants, schools and only 6 minutes from I35.