Beautiful home located in a well desired Desoto community. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home does have a nice deck which makes it ideal for entertaining guest. Located on nice size lot with plenty of trees. You will not be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have any available units?
223 N Beltwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 223 N Beltwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 N Beltwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.