223 N Beltwoods Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:34 PM

223 N Beltwoods Drive

223 North Beltwoods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Beltwoods Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in a well desired Desoto community. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home does have a nice deck which makes it ideal for entertaining guest. Located on nice size lot with plenty of trees. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have any available units?
223 N Beltwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 223 N Beltwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 N Beltwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N Beltwoods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 223 N Beltwoods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 223 N Beltwoods Drive offers parking.
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 N Beltwoods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have a pool?
No, 223 N Beltwoods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 N Beltwoods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 N Beltwoods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 N Beltwoods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 N Beltwoods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

