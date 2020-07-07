210 Maplecrest Drive

Amenities

Spacious & Bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage in Desoto. The property features a formal dining room, office, Master suite separate from secondary rooms, eat-in dining in kitchen, fenced in backyard with covered patio, fireplace and large kitchen that opens to living room for making entertaining easy! Living room and hallways have new walnut vinyl flooring! Black appliances, tenant choice to bring own fridge or lease one for $40/mo. After 12 months' fridge belongs to you! All applicants are required to submit $40 app fee/adult. Income requirement is 3.5x rent.

