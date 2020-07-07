All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 210 Maplecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
210 Maplecrest Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:07 PM

210 Maplecrest Drive

210 Maplecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 Maplecrest Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious & Bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage in Desoto. The property features a formal dining room, office, Master suite separate from secondary rooms, eat-in dining in kitchen, fenced in backyard with covered patio, fireplace and large kitchen that opens to living room for making entertaining easy! Living room and hallways have new walnut vinyl flooring! Black appliances, tenant choice to bring own fridge or lease one for $40/mo. After 12 months' fridge belongs to you! All applicants are required to submit $40 app fee/adult. Income requirement is 3.5x rent.
Call 214-340-9302 to schedule you private tour!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Maplecrest Drive have any available units?
210 Maplecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Maplecrest Drive have?
Some of 210 Maplecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Maplecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Maplecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Maplecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Maplecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Maplecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Maplecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Maplecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Maplecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Maplecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Maplecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Maplecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Maplecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Maplecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Maplecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary