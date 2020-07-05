All apartments in DeSoto
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1

207 East Pleasant Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Deposit - $200

Community Amenities

Controlled Access Entry
Parking Garage
Elevators
Intimate Courtyards Featuring Swimming Pool with Sunbathing shelf, Water Features, Fire Pit, Grilling Area & Gathering Areas
Brand New Hampton Building
Cyber Cafe with Access to Coffee Bar, Copier & HD TVs
Immediately Adjacent to the Citys Hike and Bike Trail, the Roy Orr Trail
Extra Storage
Green Community
High Speed Internet Access

Pets Allowed*
Short Term Available
Package Receiving
Social Calendar with Activities
Accepts Credit Card Payments
Accepts Electronic Payments
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Service
Professionally Landscaped Grounds
Professionally Managed On-Site
Cable Ready
Apartment Amenities

Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc.To tour our floor plans and see what amenities may be available.

Hardwood-style Flooring in Kitchen & Living Areas
Clean Steel-Finish GE Refrigerator w/ Icemaker*
Black on Black GE Appliances*
Microwave
Dishwasher
Double Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks
Island Kitchens
Modern Kitchen Cabinetry
Designer Lighting
Kitchen Pantries
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Linen Closets
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Contemporay Color Schemes with Two-Tone Paint

9 Ft. Ceilings
Loft Layouts*
High Quality Designer Carpet in Bedrooms
2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Courtyard and Pool Views*
Additional Storage Available
Disability Access
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fan(s)
Balcony*
Vaulted Ceilings*
Intrusion Alarm Available
Pre-Wired for High Speed Internet, Phone and Cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 have any available units?
207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 have?
Some of 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 have accessible units?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 has accessible units.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd Unit: B1 has units with dishwashers.

