Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

207 East Pleasant Run Rd

207 East Pleasant Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Deposit:$200
Community Amenities

Controlled Access Entry
Parking Garage
Elevators
Intimate Courtyards Featuring Swimming Pool with Sunbathing shelf, Water Features, Fire Pit, Grilling Area & Gathering Areas
Brand New Hampton Building
Cyber Cafe with Access to Coffee Bar, Copier & HD TVs
Immediately Adjacent to the Citys Hike and Bike Trail, the Roy Orr Trail
Extra Storage
Green Community
High Speed Internet Access

Pets Allowed*
Short Term Available
Package Receiving
Social Calendar with Activities
Accepts Credit Card Payments
Accepts Electronic Payments
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Service
Professionally Landscaped Grounds
Professionally Managed On-Site
Cable Ready
Apartment Amenities

Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc.To tour our floor plans and see what amenities may be available.

Hardwood-style Flooring in Kitchen & Living Areas
Clean Steel-Finish GE Refrigerator w/ Icemaker*
Black on Black GE Appliances*
Microwave
Dishwasher
Double Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks
Island Kitchens
Modern Kitchen Cabinetry
Designer Lighting
Kitchen Pantries
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Linen Closets
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Contemporay Color Schemes with Two-Tone Paint

9 Ft. Ceilings
Loft Layouts*
High Quality Designer Carpet in Bedrooms
2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Courtyard and Pool Views*
Additional Storage Available
Disability Access
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fan(s)
Balcony*
Vaulted Ceilings*
Intrusion Alarm Available
Pre-Wired for High Speed Internet, Phone and Cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd have any available units?
207 East Pleasant Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd have?
Some of 207 East Pleasant Run Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 East Pleasant Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
207 East Pleasant Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 East Pleasant Run Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd is pet friendly.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd offer parking?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd offers parking.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd have a pool?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd has a pool.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd has accessible units.
Does 207 East Pleasant Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 East Pleasant Run Rd has units with dishwashers.

