Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

201 S. PARK DR Available 08/23/19 Ready to entertain! - Honey stop the car! This is it. Single-level family home with plenty of space for the entire family. Enjoy wood floors, fireplace and open kitchen to living space floor plan. You will enjoy this home rather you are entertaining or enjoying a night alone. Bedrooms are split and there is a possible 4th bedroom or additional flex space, you decide.



(RLNE5103410)