1508 Hollow Oak Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave range

Large 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage brick home. Huge beautiful trees in a well established beautiful neighborhood. This is an incredible house with 2 living areas, a formal dining room, wet bar, very large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, a double-sided gas fireplace with gas logs, electric range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and central heat and air. The garage faces the rear with an alley entrance and has a garage door opener. Fenced back yard with a huge tree to shade you in the summer.

You will love calling this house home.