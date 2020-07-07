All apartments in DeSoto
Location

1508 Hollow Oak Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Briarwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage brick home. Huge beautiful trees in a well established beautiful neighborhood. This is an incredible house with 2 living areas, a formal dining room, wet bar, very large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, a double-sided gas fireplace with gas logs, electric range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and central heat and air. The garage faces the rear with an alley entrance and has a garage door opener. Fenced back yard with a huge tree to shade you in the summer.
You will love calling this house home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

