1403 Waterford Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Can simple words convey the grandeur of this house? This stunning custom built beauty is situated nicely on a generous lot in one of Desoto's most desirable neighborhoods, Wyndmere. Should we write about the top notch workmanship and Finishes? No, words will work, Please come out and see this Beauty. 3 bedrooms with a secret bonus room, can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2.2 bath, 3 car garage, landscaping will take your breath away when you drive up. Spacious, open floor plan. Two wood burning fireplaces. Garden tub in master suite. Please verify all information deemed on MLS, agent not responsible. Motivated Seller