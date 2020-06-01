All apartments in DeSoto
1403 Waterford Court

Location

1403 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Can simple words convey the grandeur of this house? This stunning custom built beauty is situated nicely on a generous lot in one of Desoto's most desirable neighborhoods, Wyndmere. Should we write about the top notch workmanship and Finishes? No, words will work, Please come out and see this Beauty. 3 bedrooms with a secret bonus room, can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2.2 bath, 3 car garage, landscaping will take your breath away when you drive up. Spacious, open floor plan. Two wood burning fireplaces. Garden tub in master suite. Please verify all information deemed on MLS, agent not responsible. Motivated Seller

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Waterford Court have any available units?
1403 Waterford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Waterford Court have?
Some of 1403 Waterford Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Waterford Court currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Waterford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Waterford Court pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Waterford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1403 Waterford Court offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Waterford Court offers parking.
Does 1403 Waterford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Waterford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Waterford Court have a pool?
No, 1403 Waterford Court does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Waterford Court have accessible units?
No, 1403 Waterford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Waterford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Waterford Court has units with dishwashers.

