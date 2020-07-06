1316 Royal Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in DeSoto featuring an open bright kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful French doors leading out to the oversized fenced backyard with open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!