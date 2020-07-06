1316 Royal Oak Drive

Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in DeSoto featuring an open bright kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful French doors leading out to the oversized fenced backyard with open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
