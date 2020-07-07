117 Charles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and kitchen offer an open floor plan for entertaining. Built-in cooktop and oven. Large trees in the front yard for shade. Full-sized washer and dryer area. Rear-entry, garage with opener. If you like large rooms, this home is for you! Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions

Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.