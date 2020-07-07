All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 117 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
117 Charles Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:24 AM

117 Charles Street

117 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 Charles Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and kitchen offer an open floor plan for entertaining. Built-in cooktop and oven. Large trees in the front yard for shade. Full-sized washer and dryer area. Rear-entry, garage with opener. If you like large rooms, this home is for you! Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions
Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Charles Street have any available units?
117 Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Charles Street have?
Some of 117 Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 117 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 Charles Street offers parking.
Does 117 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 117 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary