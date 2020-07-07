1156 Hemlock Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful remodeled home is located in a nice quiet established neighborhood. The home is vacant. Located just minutes away from all local shops and conveniently close to interstate 35. This home has updates in the kitchen, completely new master bathroom, new tile and laminate wood flooring, freshly painted throughout and ready for a family to enjoy.

This home is offered as a smoke-free environment. We are not accepting vouchers at this time.



Also, applicants will be required to complete a rental application and authorize a non refundable $45 credit, employment and background check. A security deposit is required.

An open house will take place this Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm based on the above criteria.