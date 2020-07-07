All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1156 Hemlock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1156 Hemlock Dr
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:07 PM

1156 Hemlock Dr

1156 Hemlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1156 Hemlock Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful remodeled home is located in a nice quiet established neighborhood. The home is vacant. Located just minutes away from all local shops and conveniently close to interstate 35. This home has updates in the kitchen, completely new master bathroom, new tile and laminate wood flooring, freshly painted throughout and ready for a family to enjoy.
This home is offered as a smoke-free environment. We are not accepting vouchers at this time.

Also, applicants will be required to complete a rental application and authorize a non refundable $45 credit, employment and background check. A security deposit is required.
An open house will take place this Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm based on the above criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Hemlock Dr have any available units?
1156 Hemlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Hemlock Dr have?
Some of 1156 Hemlock Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Hemlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Hemlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Hemlock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Hemlock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1156 Hemlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Hemlock Dr offers parking.
Does 1156 Hemlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 Hemlock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Hemlock Dr have a pool?
No, 1156 Hemlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Hemlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 1156 Hemlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Hemlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Hemlock Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary