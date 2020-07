Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath traditional home with very generous living space at 1875 sq ft and a large private back yard great for entertaining. Updates to the home include new flooring, paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and light fixtures throughout the home. Large family room features rustic wood beams on the ceiling and wall to wall brick fireplace with mantel. Home is available for immediate move-in. Book your appointment with your agent today!