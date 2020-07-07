All apartments in DeSoto
112 Evelyn Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:28 AM

112 Evelyn Street

112 Evelyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 Evelyn Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 for Lease in DeSoto - 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 Living Areas and garage conversion could be used as additional storage or office space. Huge Back Yard with porch deck. Full fresh new interior paint through out, new plush carpet installed in the bedrooms. Bamboo plank flooring throughout the living areas. Laminate in the kitchen dining and washer dryer area. New Hot water heater installed. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.cwsparks.com. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4981599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

