112 Evelyn Street

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 for Lease in DeSoto - 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 Living Areas and garage conversion could be used as additional storage or office space. Huge Back Yard with porch deck. Full fresh new interior paint through out, new plush carpet installed in the bedrooms. Bamboo plank flooring throughout the living areas. Laminate in the kitchen dining and washer dryer area. New Hot water heater installed. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.cwsparks.com. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



