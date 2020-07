Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage in a quiet established suburb. This home features multiple spacious living and entertainment areas. Complete with an oversized family room with an impressive wood burning fireplace for the upcoming chill. Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, and stove. Backyard is designed for small or large family bonding time. Home is located across from various shopping stores and your favorite restaurants.

Landlord is looking FOR SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ONLY.