Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Hurry this one won't last! Completely remodeled and spacious 3 bed 2 bath offering 1870 sqft of living space throughout. This home has it all including an eat-in kitchen, dining room, a large living room, large bedrooms, and a private fenced back yard. The attention to detail can be seen throughout the property in the finishes including the seamless glass showers, granite countertops and a chefs range.