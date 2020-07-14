All apartments in Denton
Find more places like Gardens of Denton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
Gardens of Denton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Gardens of Denton

401 Ame Dr · (619) 404-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
On Month Free! On select units *Limited time offer. Subject to change without notice. Contact the office for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX 76207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401-3203 · Avail. Sep 8

$953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 400-3322 · Avail. Sep 12

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 401-6202 · Avail. now

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401-7204 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 401-4205 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 401-4106 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gardens of Denton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
package receiving
volleyball court
accessible
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
trash valet
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone over 18 has to be a leaseholder)
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedrooms, $300 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $50 Common Area Fee, $12 BH Liability Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $37, Pest Services $5
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Animals must be at least six (6) months of age and must have proof of current vaccinations, proof of weight when full grown, and breed documentation. A maximum of two (2) pets are allowed per apartment and each applicant must provide a photograph of each pet. The following breeds and animal types are prohibited and will not be accepted: Dog breeds – Pit Bull Terriers, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler’s, Huskies, and any other breed generally considered aggressive or deemed aggressive by state or local officials; Other Prohibited Animals – Rodents and ferrets.
Parking Details: Parking is first come, first serve. Carports and Garages are available for an extra fee. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storages are available in Phase II for an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gardens of Denton have any available units?
Gardens of Denton has 11 units available starting at $953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Gardens of Denton have?
Some of Gardens of Denton's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gardens of Denton currently offering any rent specials?
Gardens of Denton is offering the following rent specials: On Month Free! On select units *Limited time offer. Subject to change without notice. Contact the office for more details.
Is Gardens of Denton pet-friendly?
Yes, Gardens of Denton is pet friendly.
Does Gardens of Denton offer parking?
Yes, Gardens of Denton offers parking.
Does Gardens of Denton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gardens of Denton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gardens of Denton have a pool?
Yes, Gardens of Denton has a pool.
Does Gardens of Denton have accessible units?
Yes, Gardens of Denton has accessible units.
Does Gardens of Denton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gardens of Denton has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gardens of Denton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity