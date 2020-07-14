Gardens of Denton

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone over 18 has to be a leaseholder)
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedrooms, $300 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $50 Common Area Fee, $12 BH Liability Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $37, Pest Services $5
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Animals must be at least six (6) months of age and must have proof of current vaccinations, proof of weight when full grown, and breed documentation. A maximum of two (2) pets are allowed per apartment and each applicant must provide a photograph of each pet. The following breeds and animal types are prohibited and will not be accepted: Dog breeds – Pit Bull Terriers, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler’s, Huskies, and any other breed generally considered aggressive or deemed aggressive by state or local officials; Other Prohibited Animals – Rodents and ferrets.
Parking Details: Parking is first come, first serve. Carports and Garages are available for an extra fee. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storages are available in Phase II for an additional fee.