All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3820 Harbour Mist Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3820 Harbour Mist Trail
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:41 AM

3820 Harbour Mist Trail

3820 Harbour Mist Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3820 Harbour Mist Trail, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
pool
Brand new 2 story brick house; covered back patio; 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; separate utility room with cabinets; dining room; home office with double doors; upstairs gameroom; wood like tile flooring; upgraded carpet in all bedrooms, gameroom and home office; bay window in master bedroom; separate garden tub and shower in master bath; huge master closet with shelving; elegant lighting fixtures; white kitchen cabinets; tile backsplash that goes to the ceiling in the kitchen; under cabinet kitchen lighting; large kitchen island; granite/quartz countertops; built-in microwave and oven; fireplace in living room; ceiling fan in master bedroom and living room.

Community Amenities:

Resort-style pool; Cabana; Community Playground; Walking Trails; Minutes from Lewisville Lake; Minutes from Denton's Historic Downtown Square.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail have any available units?
3820 Harbour Mist Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail have?
Some of 3820 Harbour Mist Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Harbour Mist Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Harbour Mist Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Harbour Mist Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 Harbour Mist Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail offer parking?
No, 3820 Harbour Mist Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Harbour Mist Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Harbour Mist Trail has a pool.
Does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail have accessible units?
No, 3820 Harbour Mist Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Harbour Mist Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Harbour Mist Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TX
Bedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas