3820 Harbour Mist Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground pool

Brand new 2 story brick house; covered back patio; 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; separate utility room with cabinets; dining room; home office with double doors; upstairs gameroom; wood like tile flooring; upgraded carpet in all bedrooms, gameroom and home office; bay window in master bedroom; separate garden tub and shower in master bath; huge master closet with shelving; elegant lighting fixtures; white kitchen cabinets; tile backsplash that goes to the ceiling in the kitchen; under cabinet kitchen lighting; large kitchen island; granite/quartz countertops; built-in microwave and oven; fireplace in living room; ceiling fan in master bedroom and living room.



Community Amenities:



Resort-style pool; Cabana; Community Playground; Walking Trails; Minutes from Lewisville Lake; Minutes from Denton's Historic Downtown Square.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.