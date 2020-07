Amenities

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/20/20 This home is just minutes from the Golden Triangle Mall and all the shopping that Denton has to offer! This home is 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage home with a fenced yard, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans through out!



*** PHOTOS COMING SOON ***



(RLNE1541373)