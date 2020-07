Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This is a 7 month lease for a one bedroom apartment, at the highly sought-after Forum at Denton apartment complex. (No roommates to worry about.) The rent for this apartment is normally $1,129 per month, but the current resident has paid January, bringing your rent to $968 per month for 7 months Fantastic Amenities! Pay for 6 months and get 7 months. The apartment is CLEAN and ready to move in TODAY. This is a savings of $1,129!