Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
512 Cypress Hill
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

512 Cypress Hill

512 Cypress Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

512 Cypress Hill Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss the like new home in sought after Frisco ISD with elementary school within walking distance. Fresh interior paint Apr 2018. This home offers a split floor plan with an open living area that includes a dining room, Kitchen and breakfast nook. There are tons of upgrades in this home that make it unique. Beautiful granite counter tops and SS appliances, over sized walk in pantry, mudroom and covered patio. Within minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and other daily conveniences, the location can't be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Cypress Hill have any available units?
512 Cypress Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 512 Cypress Hill have?
Some of 512 Cypress Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Cypress Hill currently offering any rent specials?
512 Cypress Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Cypress Hill pet-friendly?
No, 512 Cypress Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 512 Cypress Hill offer parking?
Yes, 512 Cypress Hill offers parking.
Does 512 Cypress Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Cypress Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Cypress Hill have a pool?
No, 512 Cypress Hill does not have a pool.
Does 512 Cypress Hill have accessible units?
No, 512 Cypress Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Cypress Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Cypress Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Cypress Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Cypress Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
