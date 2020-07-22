512 Cypress Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss the like new home in sought after Frisco ISD with elementary school within walking distance. Fresh interior paint Apr 2018. This home offers a split floor plan with an open living area that includes a dining room, Kitchen and breakfast nook. There are tons of upgrades in this home that make it unique. Beautiful granite counter tops and SS appliances, over sized walk in pantry, mudroom and covered patio. Within minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and other daily conveniences, the location can't be beat.